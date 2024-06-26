Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 29,240 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $300,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,207,302 shares in the company, valued at $32,938,991.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hagerty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

