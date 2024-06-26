Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells 22,366 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %
HCP opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
