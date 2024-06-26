Insider Selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) General Counsel Sells 6,357 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

