Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 21,693 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total value of C$319,537.89.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total value of C$149,593.78.

On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.14. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEY. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

