Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells 6,772 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4,484.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.