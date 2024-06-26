Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $60.59 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 10.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $60,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

JAAA stock remained flat at $50.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 165,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

