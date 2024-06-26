Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.89. 6,206,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 47,019,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

