InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 349,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 171,956 shares.The stock last traded at $107.18 and had previously closed at $105.08.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

