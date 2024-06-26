International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average is $240.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

