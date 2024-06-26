International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

