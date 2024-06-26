International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 17,620 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in electroCore were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.60. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 38,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $247,587.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Profile

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.