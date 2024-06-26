International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

