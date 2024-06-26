International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.