International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health stock opened at $535.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.44 and its 200 day moving average is $507.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

