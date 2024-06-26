International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

