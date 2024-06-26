International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

