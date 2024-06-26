International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $505.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

