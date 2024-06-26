International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 136,973 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,692 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,238,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,883 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

