International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.