International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 11,038 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

