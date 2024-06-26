International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 402.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $6,321,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.66. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

