International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 175,632 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

Synopsys stock opened at $600.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

