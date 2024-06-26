International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 262,062 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after buying an additional 267,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

