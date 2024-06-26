International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 497,211 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

