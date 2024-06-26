International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after buying an additional 1,059,014 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 802,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after buying an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

