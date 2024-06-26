International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.