International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

