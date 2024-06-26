International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Business Machines by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

