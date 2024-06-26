Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,554. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

