Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

