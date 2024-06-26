iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 349,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 19,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

