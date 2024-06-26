iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

