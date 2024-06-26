iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,323,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 892,997 shares.The stock last traded at $119.60 and had previously closed at $119.32.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.