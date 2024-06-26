iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,323,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 892,997 shares.The stock last traded at $119.60 and had previously closed at $119.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

