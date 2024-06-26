iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after buying an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 249,716 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EAGG opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $47.96.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

