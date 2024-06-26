iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,280,000.

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

