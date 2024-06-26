iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

