iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $266.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

