iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,866,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 27,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

