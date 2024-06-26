James Mccoy Berry Purchases 20,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) insider James Mccoy Berry acquired 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 273,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,904.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dakota Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DC opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.16.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dakota Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.