James Mccoy Berry Purchases 20,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) insider James Mccoy Berry acquired 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 273,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,904.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DC opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth $17,467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 448,961 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

