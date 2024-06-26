JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get JFrog alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock worth $8,419,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.