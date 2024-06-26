Justin Krause Sells 2,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.22 million and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
