Justine Page Sells 254 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,580.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,412.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,294.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,851.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $735.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,673.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

