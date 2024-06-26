KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.74

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.91. KDDI shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 415,600 shares changing hands.

KDDI Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.05.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

