Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.39. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 139,644 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 506,900 shares of company stock worth $4,324,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $124,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

