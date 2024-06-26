Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors



Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also



