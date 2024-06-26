Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

