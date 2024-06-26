Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,203 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $113,969.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 777,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,422.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

