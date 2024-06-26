Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

