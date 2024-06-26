Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper-Standard worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 95,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

