Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPX stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Marine Products Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.81.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

